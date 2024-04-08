Ariel Winter Responds to Rumors That Boyfriend Luke Benward is 'Controlling'
Ariel Winter is speaking out in response to rumors that her boyfriend Luke Benward is “controlling” towards her.
The comments came after Ariel posted a TikTok video to show a stuffed peppers recipe that she makes with Luke at home.
“One of our go-to weeknight dinners. These stuffed peppers are so simple and sooo good🤤,” Ariel captioned the video.
One fan commented on the video saying that Ariel is “so lucky” to be in a relationship with Luke. Someone else responded to that comment and said, “Is she tho? There’s been so many rumors about him controlling her.”
Ariel decided to respond to the comment.
“Guys please help he’s forcing me on onlyfans so he can be my manager and he doesn’t let me out of the house!!!!😭😂 SOS!!!!” she said. “Don’t believe everything you see on tt, especially rumors like that :) ❤️He’s a great man, and if he wasn’t, the dogs would take his ass outside 😌”
After the fan apologized, Ariel said, “It’s totally okay! Those clickbait type things are so easy to fall into when really, most of them are just people looking to get views anyway they can😩.”
Watch the original video below.
@arielwinter One of our go-to weeknight dinners. These stuffed peppers are so simple and sooo good🤤 Save this for dinner inspo! Inspired by Dinner At The Zoo’s recipe 6 Bell Peppers 1 lb ground turkey breast Olive oil 2 onions— diced 6 cloves garlic— minced or finely chopped Tops of bell peppers (not stem)— chopped 1 cup *cooked* white rice Salt Pepper Italian Seasoning Oregano Fresh mozzarella log— shredded Fresh parsley- chopped Cooking spray Prep some rice in a rice cooker. Turn oven to 350 and wash bell peppers. Once dried, cut the tops off, remove ribs & seeds, and place cut side down in a baking dish pre sprayed with cooking spray. Add an inch of water into the dish, cover with foil and place in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Take peppers out and put on paper towel cut side down to dry. You do not want water in your peppers when you put filling! Wipe baking dish if there is left over water and add more cooking spray. Dice onion and tops of bell peppers, then mince or finely chop garlic. Shred mozzarella and set aside. Heat oil in a pan & add the onion and bell peppers. Cook for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add garlic & cook for 30 seconds-1 minute. Do not let garlic burn. Add ground turkey and salt & pepper. Break up meat with a spatula & wait for it to cook through. Add Italian seasoning & oregano. (I add a little dried parsley in there as well as the fresh parsley that will later go on top of the mozzarella.) Next add the cooked rice and tomato sauce and stir. Make sure to taste as you go! I prefer to over season rather than under, but the key to getting the best result is to taste and add as you go. Add half of the mozzarella & stir again until fully melted and combined. Put peppers back in baking dish & fill. Add the rest of the mozzarella on top. Cover with foil (covered with cooking spray as well so the cheese doesn’t stick). Bake for 20 minutes, then remove foil and add fresh parsley on top and then bake for another 10 until cheese is lightly browned. Remove from oven and enjoy!!! #dinnerideas #stuffedpeppersrecipe #dinnerrecipe ♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox