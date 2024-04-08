Ariel Winter Responds to Rumors That Boyfriend Luke Benward is 'Controlling'

Ariel Winter is speaking out in response to rumors that her boyfriend Luke Benward is “controlling” towards her.

The comments came after Ariel posted a TikTok video to show a stuffed peppers recipe that she makes with Luke at home.

“One of our go-to weeknight dinners. These stuffed peppers are so simple and sooo good🤤,” Ariel captioned the video.

One fan commented on the video saying that Ariel is “so lucky” to be in a relationship with Luke. Someone else responded to that comment and said, “Is she tho? There’s been so many rumors about him controlling her.”

Ariel decided to respond to the comment.

“Guys please help he’s forcing me on onlyfans so he can be my manager and he doesn’t let me out of the house!!!!😭😂 SOS!!!!” she said. “Don’t believe everything you see on tt, especially rumors like that :) ❤️He’s a great man, and if he wasn’t, the dogs would take his ass outside 😌”

After the fan apologized, Ariel said, “It’s totally okay! Those clickbait type things are so easy to fall into when really, most of them are just people looking to get views anyway they can😩.”

Watch the original video below.