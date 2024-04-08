Top Stories
Apr 08, 2024 at 7:48 pm
By JJ Staff

The Richest 'Peaky Blinders' Stars, Ranked By Net Worth (No. 1 is Not Who You're Expecting!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Peaky Blinders' Stars, Ranked By Net Worth (No. 1 is Not Who You're Expecting!)

The stars of Peaky Blinders are worth a lot of money!

The BBC and Netflix series premiered in 2013 and aired its final season in 2022. If you didn’t know, a movie that will wrap up the story of Tommy Shelby and his family is in the works with much of the main cast set to reprise their roles.

Peaky Blinders had a lot of popular actors feature in the show over the course of its six seasons.

We rounded up the richest stars of the series and ranked them according to their net worth!

Continue through the slideshow to discover the wealthiest Peaky Blinders cast members…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Netflix
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, Alexander Siddig, Annabelle Wallis, Anya Taylor Joy, Charlotte Riley, Cillian Murphy, EG, evergreen, Extended, Helen McCrory, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Net Worth, Noah Taylor, Paddy Considine, Paul Anderson, peaky blinders, Sam Claflin, Sam Neill, Slideshow, Television