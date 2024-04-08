The Richest 'Peaky Blinders' Stars, Ranked By Net Worth (No. 1 is Not Who You're Expecting!)

The stars of Peaky Blinders are worth a lot of money!

The BBC and Netflix series premiered in 2013 and aired its final season in 2022. If you didn’t know, a movie that will wrap up the story of Tommy Shelby and his family is in the works with much of the main cast set to reprise their roles.

Peaky Blinders had a lot of popular actors feature in the show over the course of its six seasons.

We rounded up the richest stars of the series and ranked them according to their net worth!

Continue through the slideshow to discover the wealthiest Peaky Blinders cast members…