Aoki Lee Simmons Quickly Splits from Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf After Relationship Goes Viral: '100% Done'

Aoki Lee Simmons went viral this past weekend when she debuted her relationship with the much-older businessman and restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, but they’ve already split according to insiders.

The 21-year-old model, who is the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, was spotted kissing and flaunting PDA with Vittorio, 65, during a beach day in St. Barts.

Sources told People that the two were really dating, adding, “Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others’ company.”

Aoki referred to Vittorio as her “boyfriend” in an Instagram Live video over the weekend, but insiders now say the couple has already broken up.

Keep reading to find out more…

A source told Page Six that it was just a fling, adding, “It’s 100% done. They’re absolutely not dating.”

One of Aoki‘s friends chatted with the outlet and says the model told them on Monday, “Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him.”

Read what Russell Simmons had to say in response to the news about his daughter.