Apr 08, 2024 at 8:30 pm
By JJ Staff

Victoria Beckham Posts New Shirtless Thirst Trap of Husband David Beckham During Morning Work Out

Victoria and David Beckham are kicking off their day with a joint workout!

On Monday (April 8), the 49-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram Story to share a few photos from her and the 48-year-old retired soccer player’s workout – including a thirst trap of David.

Keep reading to find out more…“Early work out with my husband!!” Victoria wrote along with a photo of a shirtless David wearing a pair of pink shorts while working out.

In a follow-up post, Victoria shared a photo of herself, in which she’s sitting on the floor, with her eyes closed as she grips the handles of an exercise machine.

“It was a tough one day today @davidbeckham. But I do need to work on my facials!!!” Victoria captioned the photo of herself while adding two crying-laughing emojis.

In a recent interview, David revealed the moment he knew he wanted to marry Victoria.

Keep scrolling to see the photos Victoria Beckham posted…

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @victoriabeckham
