Jackie Chan Reassures Fans He Is Fine Amid Health Concerns

Jackie Chan is clearing the air regarding his health.

The Karate Kid star turned 70 years old on Monday (April 8). Fans have recently taken notice that Jackie looks much older and have raised concerns about the actor.

In response, Jackie took to Instagram on Monday to commemorate his 70th birthday and to reassure fans that everything is fine.

He shared a slideshow of photos of himself on movie sets over the years. Jackie addressed his newly aged appearance in the caption.

“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” he wrote. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.”

Jackie did not specify which film he is currently shooting.

