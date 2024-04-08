Elton John PBS Special 2024: Performers Lineup & Song List Revealed!

Elton John and his longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin are being honored in a new PBS special and there’s an incredible performers lineup!

The duo received the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize and they were celebrated by a long list of entertainers who performed some of their greatest hits.

The PBS special debuted on Monday night (April 8) and is currently available to stream.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said, “Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists. More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We’re proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers.”

Annie Lennox – “Border Song”

Garth Brooks – “Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word”

Brandi Carlile – “Madman Across the Water”

Jacob Lusk – “Bennie and the Jets”

Maren Morris – “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues”

Billy Porter – “The Bitch Is Back”

Charlie Puth – “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me”

Metallica – “Funeral for a Friend” and “Love Lies Bleeding”

Brandi Carlile – “Skyline Pigeon”

Garth Brooks – “Daniel”

Joni Mitchell – “I’m Still Standing”

Elton John – “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and “Your Song”

You can watch the special now on the PBS app or catch the encore presentation on KPBS 2 on Wednesday, April 17 at 8pm.

