Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 3:42 pm
By JJ Staff

'Silo' Season 2 - 1 Cast Member Confirmed, 5 More Likely Returning!

Continue Here »

'Silo' Season 2 - 1 Cast Member Confirmed, 5 More Likely Returning!

Silo is coming back!

The hit Apple TV+ sci-fi series was renewed for Season 2 back in June of 2023, but faced a delay amid the Hollywood strikes.

However, one of the show’s stars provided a promising update, revealing that the second season finished shooting at the beginning of March 2024.

In the series, men and women live in a giant silo underground with several regulations which they believe are in place to protect them from the toxic and ruined world on the surface.

We now know at least one star who’s definitely back on the cast of Season 2, and at least a handful of other stars we’re expecting back as well.

Click through to see who is expected back for Season 2 of Silo…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple TV+
Posted to: Avi Nash, Casting, Chinaza Uche, Common, Harriet Walter, Rebecca Ferguson, Silo, Television, Tim Robbins