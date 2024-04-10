'Legend of the Lost Locket' - 2 'When Calls the Heart' Stars Featured in Cast, See Every Behind-the-Scenes Photo!

Legend of the Lost Locket is coming to Hallmark Channel this weekend!

The new two-hour original movie premieres Saturday (April 13) at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel, as part of the network’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

The movie features some big Hallmark Channel names!

Here’s a full plot summary: London-based antiques expert Amelia Scott is on the hunt for a long-lost antique locket that legend says will grant the wearer true love. Her late mother started the quest and Amelia is bound and determined to see it through. Amelia’s search takes her to a small town in Massachusetts, where she immediately clashes with Sheriff Marcus Forrest, who questions her motives and interest in the town’s history.

After a somewhat rocky start, Sheriff Forrest begins to recognize what acquiring the iconic locket can mean to the local community, so he joins Amelia in the race to find the antique before any of the competition can decipher the clues and beat them to the treasure. As their pursuit of the locket intensifies, so do their feelings for each other. From the Boston art world to participation in the town’s annual Founder’s Day

costume ball, their search for the fabled locket inspires Amelia and Marcus to follow their hearts to the ultimate treasure – true love.

Click through to see who is in the cast, and check out the behind-the-scenes photos…