'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Katya Zamolodchikova Postpones Tour, Announces She's Going to Rehab

Katya Zamolodchikova is getting help.

The 41-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race star announced Tuesday (April 9) that he is checking into an unnamed “institution” to address a longtime drug and alcohol addiction.

“There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict that the trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions or C) death,” Katya said in an emotional video. “Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”

“In an effort to make things good with you in the future, I’ve got to make things good for me right now,” she continued.

The Bald and the Beautiful Tour, her podcast live show with fellow Drag Race album Trixie Mattel, will be postponed.

“Rest assured that any rescheduled dates or potential loss of money will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible,” Katya said. “I gotta swiftly and competently rectify my a– right now. Thank you so much for your patience and compassion and I hope that you have a wonderful day.”

We are wishing Katya the best in her ongoing recovery.