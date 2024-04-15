Henry Cavill Confirms He & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Are Having a Baby!

Henry Cavill is going to be a dad!

After some speculation, the 40-year-old actor confirmed at the premiere of his new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Monday (April 15) that his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso is pregnant with their first child.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m very excited about it,” Henry shared with Access Hollywood. “Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

Henry first went public with his relationship with Natalie in April 2021.

For those who don’t know, Natalie is a studio executive and she recently teamed up with Henry for a new project.

Just a few weeks ago, Natalie covered up her baby bump while stepping out in London in Henry.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!