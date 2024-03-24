Top Stories
'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast &amp; Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast & Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Mar 24, 2024 at 5:04 pm
By JJ Staff

Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Venture Out in London

Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Venture Out in London

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are stepping out!

The 40-year-old Man of Steel actor and the internet personality were spotted leaving their hotel on Sunday (March 24) in central London.

Henry and Natalie were dressed in comfortable attire as they ventured out in the sunny weather.

The couple publicly confirmed their romance back in April 2021.

Henry and Natalie were last photographed out together in January in New York City, and we have all the photos!

If you didn’t know, Henry‘s next film is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare! Watch the trailer here.

Find out who would have played Superman if Henry Cavill wasn’t cast in Man of Steel!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso out and about in central London…
Just Jared on Facebook
henry cavill and gf natalie viscuso in central london01
henry cavill and gf natalie viscuso in central london02
henry cavill and gf natalie viscuso in central london03
henry cavill and gf natalie viscuso in central london04
henry cavill and gf natalie viscuso in central london05
henry cavill and gf natalie viscuso in central london06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso