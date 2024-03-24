Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Venture Out in London

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are stepping out!

The 40-year-old Man of Steel actor and the internet personality were spotted leaving their hotel on Sunday (March 24) in central London.

Henry and Natalie were dressed in comfortable attire as they ventured out in the sunny weather.

The couple publicly confirmed their romance back in April 2021.

Henry and Natalie were last photographed out together in January in New York City, and we have all the photos!

