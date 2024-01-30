Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Spotted on NYC Date Night After an 'Argylle' Press Day

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are enjoying some downtime together during the craziness of his Argylle press tour.

The 40-year-old actor was spotted leaving a dinner date with Natalie on Monday night (January 29) at Don Angie in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

Earlier in the evening, Henry and the cast of Argylle stopped by a screening of the movie at the AMC Lincoln Square theater on the Upper West Side.

Henry is also pictured doing an interview at the SiriusXM Studios.

The cast is getting ready to celebrate Argylle‘s theatrical release on Friday and they were just in London last week for the world premiere event.

In Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway, who is “the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.”