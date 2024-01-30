Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2024 at 1:43 am

David Letterman Defends Taylor Swift Against NFL Fan Haters, Expresses Admiration for Her

David Letterman Defends Taylor Swift Against NFL Fan Haters, Expresses Admiration for Her

Taylor Swift has a fan in David Letterman!

The legendary talk show host spoke out in defense of Taylor in a new video posted to his Instagram account.

“I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” Letterman said to begin his video.

He continued, “Tremendous! She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show. We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear. And now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating [Travis Kelce].”

Throughout the video, Letterman kept calling Kelce by the name Kelsey Grammer.

“The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football.’ And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with [Kelce].’ And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!” Letterman said. “It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift and it’s something positive and happy for the world. And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and [Kelce].”

Watch the full video below!
Photos: Getty
