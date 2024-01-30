Bryan Cranston Thought James Corden Was His Waiter the First Time They Met

James Corden ran into Bryan Cranston at a restaurant during his first-ever trip to Los Angeles and it happened to be when he had just binge-watched Breaking Bad season two, so of course he had to say hello.

Well, Bryan thought James was his waiter!

The two guys recounted the moment while making an appearance on The Today Show together on Monday (January 29) in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The first time I ever met Bryan Cranston [was] a huge moment in my life,” James said. “My wife and I had gone to — she was my girlfriend at the time — and we’d gone to Los Angeles for the first time in our lives, and we’d spent the entire morning watching season 2 of Breaking Bad.”

“We then decide to leave our room and go for lunch. I go for lunch and who walks in the restaurant but Bryan Cranston. To this day, I have never been as starstruck as I was in that moment. I went over, I said ‘Bryan…’” he added.

Bryan then cut in and said, “And then I immediately say, ‘Could I have some more coffee, please?’”

“That is completely true,” James replied. “I said, ‘Bryan, you don’t know me, I’m an actor in the United Kingdom and I was watching the show this morning. Your performance is incredible.’ And he said ‘Thank you, can I get a Diet Coke with no ice?’”

Watch the video below!

Did you see which celebs were recently spotted with James while on vacation?