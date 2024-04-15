Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at MOCA Gala 2024

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are enjoying a rare night out!

The couple posed for photos together while arriving at the 2024 MOCA Gala on Saturday evening (April 13) held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles.

For the event, the 59-year-old John Wick actor wore navy suit with a dark green scarf and brown boots while the 54-year-old artist looked pretty in a silk, teal gown.

If you didn’t know, Keanu and Alexandra have known each other for several years and first worked together on his book Ode to Happiness in 2011. They made their red carpet debut in 2019.



Alexandra recently gushed over Keanu in a very rare interview!

