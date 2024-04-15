Top Stories
Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning &amp; the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

NBC's Most Popular TV Shows Revealed &amp; the Number 1 Series Might Surprise You As It Only Airs in the Fall!

NBC's Most Popular TV Shows Revealed & the Number 1 Series Might Surprise You As It Only Airs in the Fall!

Apr 15, 2024 at 8:25 pm
By JJ Staff

Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at MOCA Gala 2024

Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at MOCA Gala 2024

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are enjoying a rare night out!

The couple posed for photos together while arriving at the 2024 MOCA Gala on Saturday evening (April 13) held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keanu Reeves

For the event, the 59-year-old John Wick actor wore navy suit with a dark green scarf and brown boots while the 54-year-old artist looked pretty in a silk, teal gown.

If you didn’t know, Keanu and Alexandra have known each other for several years and first worked together on his book Ode to Happiness in 2011. They made their red carpet debut in 2019.

Alexandra recently gushed over Keanu in a very rare interview!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant on the red carpet…
Just Jared on Facebook
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 01
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 02
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 03
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 04
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 05
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 06
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 07
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 08
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 09
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 10
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 11
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 12
keanu reeves alexandra grant rare appearance at moca gala 13

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alexandra Grant, Keanu Reeves