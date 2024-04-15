Top Stories
Apr 15, 2024 at 8:13 pm
By JJ Staff

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Stars Exit & 3 New Housewives Rumored to Join Cast

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Stars Exit & 3 New Housewives Rumored to Join Cast

Updates on the upcoming 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are continuing to pour in!

The Bravo series, which is the third in the Real Housewives franchise, is all set to be returning for another season on the network, but not without some changes.

Centering on a group of women living in Atlanta, Ga., the series has seen some different cast members come and go, that will be the same for the upcoming new season, with some leaving the show, and even a former Housewife making a comeback after previously exiting the show.

Previously, longtime cast member Kandi Burruss teased that there could be new and returning housewives.

Click through the slideshow to find out which cast members are returning, which are leaving and whose return status is unknown…

Photos: Bravo, Getty
