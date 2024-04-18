'Elsbeth' Lands Second Season at CBS!

Elsbeth is going to be back for a second season at CBS!

The Carrie Preston-led series debuted earlier this year. For those who don’t know, Elsbeth follows Carrie‘s beloved recurring character Elsbeth Tascioni from The Good Wife, though the new series is not billed as a spin-off.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said, “Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni. Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore.”

