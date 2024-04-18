Top Stories
Apr 18, 2024 at 2:37 pm
By JJ Staff

Blood-Covered Anne Hathaway Wields Fireplace Poker as Weapon While Filming 'Flowervale Street'

Anne Hathaway appears to be ready for battle on the set of her new movie Flowervale Street.

The 41-year-old actress was spotted filming a scene on Thursday (April 18) in Atlanta, Georgia.

For it, she was splattered down in blood and wielding a fireplace poker as a weapon.

Anne had her hair pulled back and was dressed simply in a green tank top and jeans while filming.

Not much is known about the movie, which also stars Ewan McGregor and Maisy Stella, just yet. It’s from It Follows filmmaker David Robert Mitchell and appears to be set in the past based on the outfits that we’ve seen on set.

We got our first photos of Anne and Ewan filming together earlier this month!

We will continue to update you as we learn more about Flowervale Street.

In the meantime, Anne recently gave a tell-all interview, and we’ve got all the details.

Credit: Oquendo ; Photos: Backgrid
