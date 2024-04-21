Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are going out for a walk!

The two new parents were spotted pushing their baby in a stroller on Sunday (April 21) in Los Angeles. Robert and Suki were all smiles as they walked down the street.

Suki confirmed the birth of her and Robert‘s first child on April 4. During her Coachella set on April 12, the singer revealed that she had a baby girl!

The Daisy Jones & The Six star took the stage during both weekends of the music festival, performing many of her hit songs such as, “Faded,” “Moves,” and “The Devil I Know.”

In case you haven’t seen, Suki Waterhouse opened up about her postpartum experience after giving birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson.

