'All American' Gets Expanded Season 6, But Huge Cast Changes Could Come for Potential Season 7

There’s some good news for All American fans, but they should also brace themselves for some big changes in the future.

The popular The CW series was originally given a 13-episode order for season six, which is currently airing. The shortened season is because of the Hollywood strikes, which delayed production on the season and caused most broadcast TV shows to shorten their episode orders.

Well, the show is doing so well that The CW wants more episodes for season six!

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline reports that The CW has extended the episode order from 13 to 15, allowing the writers to flesh out the storylines this season.

The outlet also reports that cast changes are expected if and when the show receives a seventh season. Daniel Ezra‘s Spencer James and Michael Evans Behling‘s Jordan Baker are both potentially heading to the NFL draft, meaning their characters will likely exit the show at the end of the season.

Deadline says the series “will likely do what other high-school/college series like Glee have done, introduce next-gen young characters.” This will “help reduce costs, making it more palatable for WBTV to continue to produce the show at its CW-level license fee.”

So there you have it! Expect some big cast changes if season 7 gets the green light.

Check out the cast shakeups that happened for the current season.