Ariana Madix Doesn't Know Yet If She'll Return for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12

Ariana Madix‘s future on Vanderpump Rules is still unclear.

While promoting her latest book Single AF Cocktails at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Sunday (April 21), Ariana, 38, admitted that she isn’t entirely sure yet if she will be returning for season 12 of the Bravo reality show.

Keep reading to find out more…“I can’t or I won’t say [if I'm returning] but I think that ultimately, it would have to make sense for me,” Ariana said, via People.

“Our show has always thrived, it’s always at its best when it is at its most authentic and its most real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and be authentic in order for it to make sense for me,” Ariana continued.

She added, “So that’s the question I would be asking myself going into it.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on Bravo and follows the aftermath of Scandoval, when it was revealed that Ariana‘s ex Tom Sandoval was having a months-long affair with her friend and former co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

