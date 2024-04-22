Penn Badgley Films Red Carpet Kiss Scene with Charlotte Ritchie for 'You' Final Season

Penn Badgley is hard at work on the fifth and final season of You alongside co-star Charlotte Ritchie.

The two actors were spotted filming a red carpet scene on Thursday night (April 18) in New York City.

Penn and Charlotte, who play Joe and Kate on the hit Netflix series, shared a passionate kiss while posing in front of red carpet photographers. It seems their relationship is becoming a high-profile one on the series!

Netflix notes that season four ended as “Joe returned to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate and a dangerous new lease on life — a life he’s finally admitted is fundamentally immoral.”

Just a few weeks ago, Netflix shared the first official photo of Penn on set for the fifth and final season. It’s not yet known when the season will debut.