Apr 22, 2024 at 12:30 am
By JJ Staff

Penn Badgley Films Red Carpet Kiss Scene with Charlotte Ritchie for 'You' Final Season

Penn Badgley Films Red Carpet Kiss Scene with Charlotte Ritchie for 'You' Final Season

Penn Badgley is hard at work on the fifth and final season of You alongside co-star Charlotte Ritchie.

The two actors were spotted filming a red carpet scene on Thursday night (April 18) in New York City.

Penn and Charlotte, who play Joe and Kate on the hit Netflix series, shared a passionate kiss while posing in front of red carpet photographers. It seems their relationship is becoming a high-profile one on the series!

Netflix notes that season four ended as “Joe returned to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate and a dangerous new lease on life — a life he’s finally admitted is fundamentally immoral.”

Just a few weeks ago, Netflix shared the first official photo of Penn on set for the fifth and final season. It’s not yet known when the season will debut.

