Top Stories
Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Apr 21, 2024 at 11:54 pm
By JJ Staff

'Spider-Man' Salaries Revealed for Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, & Tobey Maguire (One Made a LOT More Money Than The Others!)

Continue Here »

'Spider-Man' Salaries Revealed for Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, & Tobey Maguire (One Made a LOT More Money Than The Others!)

It’s been two and a half years since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie continues to be one of the most successful films of all time. The film is currently the third highest-grossing movie of all time with a domestic total of $814 million and it’s safe to say that the lead actors took home a lot of money for the film!

The movie originally earned $804 million during its initial theatrical run and then grossed another $10 million during its re-release in September 2022.

We did a little research and found out how much money Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire reportedly earned for their work in each of their movies.

Tobey played Spider-Man in the first three movies, Andrew played the role in two films, and Tom has now appeared in three standalone Spider-Man movies, in addition to several MCU films.

One of the three actors earned a LOT more than the other two!

Browse through the slideshow to find out how much each actor earned for their movies…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, EG, Extended, Highest Paid, Slideshow, Spider Man, Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland