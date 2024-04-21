'Spider-Man' Salaries Revealed for Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, & Tobey Maguire (One Made a LOT More Money Than The Others!)

It’s been two and a half years since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie continues to be one of the most successful films of all time. The film is currently the third highest-grossing movie of all time with a domestic total of $814 million and it’s safe to say that the lead actors took home a lot of money for the film!

The movie originally earned $804 million during its initial theatrical run and then grossed another $10 million during its re-release in September 2022.

We did a little research and found out how much money Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire reportedly earned for their work in each of their movies.

Tobey played Spider-Man in the first three movies, Andrew played the role in two films, and Tom has now appeared in three standalone Spider-Man movies, in addition to several MCU films.

One of the three actors earned a LOT more than the other two!

Browse through the slideshow to find out how much each actor earned for their movies…