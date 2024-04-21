Top Stories
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Apr 21, 2024 at 11:47 pm
By JJ Staff

Bridgerton's Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan Go Down Under to Launch Season 3 in Australia

Bridgerton's Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan Go Down Under to Launch Season 3 in Australia

We’re less than a month away from the season three premiere of Bridgerton and the stars are already busy on a press tour!

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan traveled down under to attend a launch event on Sunday (April 21) on the grounds of Milton Park Country House in Bowral, Australia.

The season three leads were joined at the event by writer Jess Brownell.

Season three is debuting soon with part 1, consisting of four episodes, being released on May 16 and the final four episodes becoming available on June 13.

In a recent interview, Luke explained how his intimate scenes with Nicola benefited from four years of friendship thanks to starring in the first two seasons together.

Make sure to check out the first trailer for the upcoming season.
Photos: Getty
