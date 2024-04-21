Bridgerton's Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan Go Down Under to Launch Season 3 in Australia

We’re less than a month away from the season three premiere of Bridgerton and the stars are already busy on a press tour!

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan traveled down under to attend a launch event on Sunday (April 21) on the grounds of Milton Park Country House in Bowral, Australia.

The season three leads were joined at the event by writer Jess Brownell.

Season three is debuting soon with part 1, consisting of four episodes, being released on May 16 and the final four episodes becoming available on June 13.

In a recent interview, Luke explained how his intimate scenes with Nicola benefited from four years of friendship thanks to starring in the first two seasons together.

Make sure to check out the first trailer for the upcoming season.