Top Stories
Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Apr 21, 2024 at 10:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Taylor Swift Reacts to Critics Reviews of 'TTPD' Album By Using Her Own Lyrics

Taylor Swift Reacts to Critics Reviews of 'TTPD' Album By Using Her Own Lyrics

Taylor Swift is reacting to some of the critics reviews for her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old singer launched the 16-song album at the stroke of midnight on Friday morning (April 19) and then just two hours later, revealed it’s a double album with 15 more songs that were available on The Anthology edition.

Taylor‘s album is on track to move more than 2 million equivalent album units in its first week of release, breaking records for her biggest sales week and one of the biggest launches in the history of the music industry.

On MetaCritic, Taylor‘s album currently has an 84 score.

So, what are critics saying and how did Taylor respond?

Keep reading to find out more…

Rolling Stone is giving the album “instant classic” status. Taylor responded using a lyric from the title track “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The Sunday Times gives the album five stars and says the songs “are as rich and concise as a short story collection.” Taylor responded using a lyric from the song “The Alchemy.”

I Newspaper gives the album five stars and noted that if you were expecting a revenge album, “you were wrong.” Taylor responded using a lyric from the song “So High School.”

The Independent says the songs are “irresistible.” Taylor responded using a lyric from the title track “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Watch Taylor‘s new music video right now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Beth Garrabant
Posted to: Music, Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department