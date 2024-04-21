Taylor Swift Reacts to Critics Reviews of 'TTPD' Album By Using Her Own Lyrics

Taylor Swift is reacting to some of the critics reviews for her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old singer launched the 16-song album at the stroke of midnight on Friday morning (April 19) and then just two hours later, revealed it’s a double album with 15 more songs that were available on The Anthology edition.

Taylor‘s album is on track to move more than 2 million equivalent album units in its first week of release, breaking records for her biggest sales week and one of the biggest launches in the history of the music industry.

On MetaCritic, Taylor‘s album currently has an 84 score.

So, what are critics saying and how did Taylor respond?

Rolling Stone is giving the album “instant classic” status. Taylor responded using a lyric from the title track “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The Sunday Times gives the album five stars and says the songs “are as rich and concise as a short story collection.” Taylor responded using a lyric from the song “The Alchemy.”

I Newspaper gives the album five stars and noted that if you were expecting a revenge album, “you were wrong.” Taylor responded using a lyric from the song “So High School.”

🤍I feel like laughing in the middle of practice 🤍 ✍️: Ed Power / @theipaper https://t.co/NHJcmGFYx4 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 22, 2024

The Independent says the songs are “irresistible.” Taylor responded using a lyric from the title track “The Tortured Poets Department.”

