Kevin Hart Reveals His Actual Height, Talks Billionaire Status Rumors, & Explains What He Learned from Oscars Controversy

Kevin Hart is clearing up some rumors in his latest interview.

The 44-year-old actor and entrepreneur sat down with Anderson Cooper for an interview on 60 Minutes and he set the record straight on some reports, including ones about his height and net worth.

Kevin was asked to reveal his height as “GQ said you’re 5’5″, the L.A. Times says you’re 5’4″, and some other place said you were 5’2″.”

Kevin responded, “Well, that place is bullsh-t. GQ finally got it right. [I’m] 5-foot-5, like with a shoe on, like a sneaker. Now, if I put a boot on, I can get to 5’5″ and a half.”

He also explained why he jokes about his height while doing standup. Kevin said, “It’s talking about the things that you aren’t afraid to laugh at about yourself. I’m really confident that the laugh that I’m getting, you’re not laughing necessarily at me as if I’m a joke. You’re laughing at the experience. I’m giving you an experience through a story that is relatable. And more importantly, I’m saying things that other people just don’t have the heart to say.”

“GQ said you're 5'5", the L.A. Times says you're 5'4", and some other place said you were 5'2",” Anderson Cooper says to comedian Kevin Hart, who tries to set the record straight. https://t.co/eosLqauiY2 pic.twitter.com/uh7BPaP2XX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 21, 2024

So, how rich is Kevin and is he a billionaire?

“None of your business. Man, are you trying to get me robbed?” Kevin said. “I mean, hopefully and even if I don’t or if I’m not, I think the better side to what I’ve done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny for other people in the business of entertainment, right? Not just being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business.”

Anderson Cooper asks Kevin Hart: “Are you a billionaire yet? Hart responds: “None of your business. You trying to get me robbed?”https://t.co/hI5PymKv5K pic.twitter.com/AjqQbApTdY — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 21, 2024

Kevin was also asked about the Oscars scandal, when he was asked to host the show but then lost his role when past homophobic comments resurfaced.

“Later on, the understanding came from the best light bulb ever,” he said. “Wanda Sykes said. there’s people that are being hurt today because of comments like the ones that you made then, and there’s people that were saying it’s OK to make those comments today based off of what you did. It was presented to me in a way where I couldn’t ignore that.”

He also addressed the controversy in another recent interview.