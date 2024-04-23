Top Stories
Apr 23, 2024 at 9:33 am
By JJ Staff

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas hold hands as they take a walk around central London together on Tuesday afternoon (April 23).

The pair have been linked since late March 2024, and it looks like they’re still going strong and confirming they’re an item!

You might be wondering more about Andrew‘s new flame.

Keep reading to find out more…

On her personal website, Kate describes herself as “a philosopher and spiritual mentor with over 23 years of experience.” She’s an author, advisor and consultant who operates out of Los Angeles, New York and London. Kate offers psychic readings and more services on her website. An “in-depth reading” costs more than $1,800 and lasts for 45 minutes. She holds a Masters degree in philosophy of religion and a Doctorate in philosophical theology from the University of Oxford.

Find out which celeb couple they were recently seen on a double date night with.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas…
Photos: Backgrid
