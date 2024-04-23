'Vera' Ending After 14 Seasons on ITV

Fan favorite British crime drama Vera will be ending after its upcoming 14th season on ITV.

The show’s star, Brenda Blethyn, who portrays the title character, said in a statement, “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The final season will only consist of 2 episodes. If you want to catch up on past seasons, all thirteen are available to stream now on ITVX.

