34 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far): 2 From ABC, 9 From Netflix, 3 From HBO & More

Unfortunately, every year, numerous TV shows have to come to an end at various networks and streaming services, and it looks like 2024 will be no exception.

We’ve gathered the list of every TV show that will be ending soon, from networks and streamers like Paramount+, Netflix, HBO, ABC, and more. This list includes shows that are either ending this year, or announced to be ending with release dates to be determined.

Keep reading to see every TV show ending this year (so far)…