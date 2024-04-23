Joy Woods' 'My Days' from 'The Notebook' Musical Is Broadway's Best New Power Ballad - Watch the Music Video!

Joy Woods is one of Broadway’s biggest breakout stars of the season and her song “My Days” from The Notebook is the best new power ballad from a musical!

The rising star was previously seen in the Broadway musical Six and the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Joy stars as Middle Allie in the new musical version of The Notebook, taking on the role made famous by Rachel McAdams in the hit movie.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson wrote the music and lyrics for the show and the Original Cast Recording is now available. A music video for “My Days” was also released!

“Writing this musical has been one of the greatest joys in my life. I am beyond excited to welcome everyone into our world,” Ingrid said in a statement.

Head inside to watch the video…

Watch the music video below!

Get tickets now to see The Notebook on Broadway. Listen to the full cast recording below thanks to Spotify!