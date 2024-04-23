Kathy Griffin's 'My Life on the D-List' Finally Hits Streaming - Where to Watch!

Kathy Griffin finally got her show on streaming!

All six seasons of the comedian’s reality TV series is now available to watch on Peacock for the first time.

The hilarious TV series originally aired between 2005 and 2010, and chronicled her attempt at rising from a D- to A-List celebrity. The show won 2 Primetime Emmys in its run.

“Whaaaaaa? News to me! I really love when people discover Kathy Griffin My Life on the D-List. I am very proud of the show. I hope it gives you lots of laughs. 🙏,” she wrote on social media.

Kathy has been outspoken about buying the rights for the series in recent years, and talked about trying to find a home for the show on streaming.

“Like an idiot, it took years and tons of money, but I bought back My Life on the D-List, the Kathy talk show, and all of my 19 specials from Bravo, NBCUniversal. It cost me a fortune and lots of lawyers. Then I own my library, right?” she said to Vulture last year.

“So I’m very proud of myself, and I feel like a kick-a– businesswoman … No one wants to buy it. Not even Peacock! So I’m gonna just start putting it on YouTube — and I think on YouTube, you get a dollar per 1 million views. God help me,” she said.

“It makes me very excited for my legacy when I croak. I have a theory that when I’m dead, I’m gonna get a lot of props. I almost can’t wait. I think that once I croak, I’m gonna get one of those docuseries and then maybe Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will cry. New Year’s Eve can be a whole ‘In Memoriam.’ And everybody who screwed me over will feel guilty. Can you see what a healthy person I am?”

