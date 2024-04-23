Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Reveal What Their Kids Think of Each Other

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling are continuing their The Fall Guy press tour abroad!

The co-stars walked the red carpet together at the Paris premiere on Tuesday night (April 23) at UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

Ryan and Emily were joined by director David Leitch and his producer wife Kelly McCormick.

That same day, the actors appeared in an interview that debuted on The Today Show.

“My kids call her Mary Poppins. They’re like, ‘Are you working with Mary Poppins today?’ ‘Yes, I am,’” Ryan said about Emily.

For those who don’t know, Ryan shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, with longtime partner Eva Mendes.

Emily revealed that her kids, who she shares with husband John Krasinski, love Ryan because of Barbie.

“They love him so deeply. Actually, my oldest one — It’s the first movie she has expressed any interest in, and it has nothing to do with me. It’s all about Ryan,” she said.

Ryan replied, “I think it’s Ken, really.” Emily then said, “It’s Ken. They’re fascinated with what his hair looks like in real life. That was a question I got a lot.”

FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci. Emily is wearing a Loewe dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.