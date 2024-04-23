Top Stories
Apr 23, 2024 at 8:51 pm
By JJ Staff

The Richest 'Die Hard' Cast Members Ranked from Lowest to Highest (Bruce Willis Is Tied at #1)

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? That’s a question that will always be up for debate, but what’s not up for debate is that Die Hard is a beloved franchise.

Bruce Willis starred in five Die Hard movies from 1988 through 2013 and the films have grossed a combined $1.4 billion worldwide.

The iconic actor played John McClane in the films and he’s the only actor to have appeared in all five movies.

The movies have earned a lot of money for 20th Century Studios, but how much do the actors have in their own bank accounts?

Browse through the slideshow to see the estimated net worths of Die Hard stars…

