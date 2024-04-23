Daniel Radcliffe & Jonathan Groff Had Special Roles In 'Merrily' Co-Star Lindsay Mendez's Wedding

Broadway star Lindsay Mendez and her beau J Alex Brinson have tied the knot!

The couple, who met on the set of the CBS series All Rise, got married on Monday (April 22) in New York City, and were sure to include friends in their special day.

Those friends, her Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, who both served special duties on the big day.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to EW, and images from the ceremony shared to social media, Daniel served as ring bearer and Jonathan was the officiant!

Tony-winning composer Stephen Schwartz was also in attendance for the big day. If you didn’t know, he wrote the music for Wicked, which Lindsay starred in as Elphaba in 2013 and 2014.

In addition to tying the knot, Lindsay and J also recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. She is also mom to a three-year-old daughter, Lucy, from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to Lindsay Mendez and J Alex Brinson!!!

Lindsay, Daniel and Jonathan will continue to star in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway until July 7th, after the show’s run was extended.