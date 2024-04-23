Melissa McCarthy Defends Meghan Markle Against Critics & Online Hate, Calls Her 'Amazing' & 'Inspiring'

Melissa McCarthy is coming to Meghan Markle‘s defense!

The 53-year-old actress previously worked with the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex in 2021 for Meghan‘s 40th birthday campaign.

Back in March, Meghan opened up about the toxicity of social media and why she keeps her distance from it, amid constant online bullying and hate.

Recently, Melissa spoke out in support of the Duchess, defending her from online attacks.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” Melissa told Page Six. “A smart, interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people.”

“I always think, how inspiring!” she added, emphasizing her admiration for people like Meghan. “I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate.”

Melissa also called Meghan “wonderful” and “awesome.”

Previously, Melissa praised both Meghan and her husband Prince Harry after filming the 40th birthday campaign video.

If you missed it, Meghan has two new projects in the works at Netflix!