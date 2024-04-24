Connor Franta Bashes Daniel Preda After YouTuber Calls Him 'Most Boring Person,' See How Daniel Replied

There’s some big drama in the YouTube world involving Connor Franta and Daniel Preda.

Over the weekend, Daniel filmed a video with his ex Joey Graceffa where they took turns answering “uncomfortable questions.”

When asked who he was “most jealous of” while they were together, Daniel said that he was briefly jealous of Connor. However, he said that went away when he “realized that he’s the most boring person I’ve ever met.”

Connor caught wind and savagely hit back.

Joey added that Daniel was “very jealous” at certain points over the course of their relationship. He also urged Daniel not to be “mean” when describing Connor.

He replied by saying that he was “just being honest.”

Taking to TikTok, Connor filmed a response.

“Legend has it you are still jealous of me, Daniel. You have been sub-tweeting me. My name has been in your mouth and on your mind for years,” he started.

Connor continued, adding, “You’re obsessed with me. I don’t know why. I don’t think about you. The internet doesn’t think about you. You are categorized as one thing: Joey Graceffa‘s ex-boyfriend. Leave me alone. If my crime is being boring, your crime is being nothing.”

How did Daniel respond?

He also hopped on TikTok to commend Connor for his drag.

“Oh, girl. You ate me up. I have to admit that you ate me all the way up,” he said in a brief video.

If you were unaware, Joey and Daniel dated for six years before splitting in July 2020.

Watch Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda’s video below…