New '28 Days Later' Sequel Casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, & Ralph Fiennes

Danny Boyle‘s hit movie 28 Days Later is finally getting another sequel and some major names are attached!

The original movie was released back in 2002 and starred Cillian Murphy as a bicycle courier who woke up from a coma and discovered that zombies had overrun the world following a virus outbreak.

28 Weeks Later was the first sequel and hit theaters back in 2007, though Boyle didn’t direct and original write Alex Garland didn’t write the screenplay.

Now, both Boyle and Garland are returning for the new sequel 28 Years Later with a star-studded cast attached.

Deadline reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes have all been cast in the upcoming project. No plot details are known as of this time.

There have been rumors about Aaron circling another famous project.