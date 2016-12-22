Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 11:53 pm

Drake & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Just Friends 'Making Beautiful Music'

Drake & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Just Friends 'Making Beautiful Music'

Drake and Jennifer Lopez ignited romance rumors this week after he was spotted at two of her Planet Hollywood shows in Las Vegas.

However, the 30-year-old rapper and the 47-year-old singer are reportedly just friends for now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early,” a source told People. “Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”

“They’re making beautiful music together,” the source added. “They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it’s about the music.”

Pictured inside: Jennifer shopping with friends and bodyguards at Tom Ford, Gucci, and Prada on Rodeo Drive on Thursday (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
