Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 10:07 am

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt decided to wrap up an interview after they were asked an awkward and uncomfortable question.

The Passengers co-stars were speaking to Australia’s KIIS Summer Fling radio show and host Sophie Monk asked the two actors to name the most adventurous place they’ve had sex.

Chris quickly said his place was on an airplane. Jen responded by saying, “I don’t really have anything. I like being safe… that’s what really turns me on, feeling safe.”

After the answer, a rep for the actors got on the phone and said, “Thanks guys.” He also confirmed that the actors had walked away from the interview.

Click inside to listen to the audio of the interview…

You can listen to the moment at the 48:00 mark in the below audio.
  • Notification

    Just because of that question? Lawrence has said/answered some worse things in interviews.

  • benfbeckmaN

    Jesus why are people always so weird about this subject? Like, why even ask the question? Are we not old enough? Seems like something a teenager would ask. “Ohhh Sex! OMG! That’s so scandalous! Hihihi.” Jesus, grow up.

  • moonriver

    she certainly has. I think her success has gone to her head.

  • moonriver

    I am sick of these two. Especially him.

  • Notification

    I also start to dislike him but it has more to do with how he and his wife treat their animals.

  • Notification

    I also start to dislike him but it has more to do with how he and his wife treat their animals.

  • moonriver

    me neither. I can’t with people who hurt animals.

