Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt decided to wrap up an interview after they were asked an awkward and uncomfortable question.

The Passengers co-stars were speaking to Australia’s KIIS Summer Fling radio show and host Sophie Monk asked the two actors to name the most adventurous place they’ve had sex.

Chris quickly said his place was on an airplane. Jen responded by saying, “I don’t really have anything. I like being safe… that’s what really turns me on, feeling safe.”

After the answer, a rep for the actors got on the phone and said, “Thanks guys.” He also confirmed that the actors had walked away from the interview.

Click inside to listen to the audio of the interview…

You can listen to the moment at the 48:00 mark in the below audio.