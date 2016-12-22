VIDEO: Alex Trebek Pays Tribute to Late 'Jeopardy' Contestant Cindy Stowell

Alex Trebek took a moment to remember late Jeopardy champion Cindy Stowell, who recently died before her episode aired.

Cindy‘s six-streak streak ended on Wednesday (December 21) and that’s when the host paid tribute to the 41-year-old Austin native, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this month.

“For the past six Jeopardy programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion, Cindy Stowell. Appearing on the show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady,” Alex said. “What you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from Stage IV cancer and sadly, on December 5, Cindy Stowell passed away.”

He added, “So from all of us here at Jeopardy, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

Cindy won a total of $105,803, which she wanted to donate to cancer research.