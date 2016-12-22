Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 12:46 am

VIDEO: Alex Trebek Pays Tribute to Late 'Jeopardy' Contestant Cindy Stowell

VIDEO: Alex Trebek Pays Tribute to Late 'Jeopardy' Contestant Cindy Stowell

Alex Trebek took a moment to remember late Jeopardy champion Cindy Stowell, who recently died before her episode aired.

Cindy‘s six-streak streak ended on Wednesday (December 21) and that’s when the host paid tribute to the 41-year-old Austin native, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this month.

“For the past six Jeopardy programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion, Cindy Stowell. Appearing on the show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady,” Alex said. “What you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from Stage IV cancer and sadly, on December 5, Cindy Stowell passed away.”

He added, “So from all of us here at Jeopardy, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

Cindy won a total of $105,803, which she wanted to donate to cancer research.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Jeopardy
Posted to: Alex Trebek, Cindy Stowell, Jeopardy, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    honour to them!!

  • rebekah.martinez

    I’ve made $84 ,000 at this time this year working online but I am a full time college student . I’m benefiting from a business online marketing opportunity I heard of and consequently I’ve generated such decent cash . It’s undoubtedly user friendly and also I am just too happy that I found out about that . The possibility of success using this is long-term . Here’s everything that I do>>> http://secure99.weebly.com

  • persononhere

    did she die during her winning streak or did she already lose?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here