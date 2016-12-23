Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 11:54 pm

Ryan Reynolds Would Love to Have Nine Daughters With Blake Lively!

Ryan Reynolds wants to have a big family…nine daughters to be exact!

The 40-year-old actor, who is already dad to daughters James and Ines, recently explained that he’d be thrilled to have a house full of little girls.

“If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be. Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” he told People.

Ryan added, “My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house. I was 8 and I could patch and drywall at 8. We could actually repair an entire hole in the wall in our house within 15 minutes. That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

Also pictured: Ryan heading out and about in on Friday (December 23) in New York City.
  • Ash

    Thank God! You don’t deserve to be a father to boys with that mentality. I hope you don’t get a son in the future.

  • Koos

    right talking pal!!

  • Koos

    right talking pal!!

  • Happymommy

    Thats great if you want 9 girls, but no need to stereotype boys. I’m a mom to 2 wonderful little boys. Some boys are more wild and some girls are more wild.. there are some boys who are more calm and gentle and also girls with that personality. You can’t put boys in a ‘box’ or girls either. I decided I id ne happy with whichever gender I have. I would have been happy with girls or boys.. and I have 2 boys. They are the light of my life.

  • CourtneyBettyEricLee

    I think it’s more because he was raised in a house with all boys, he’s now enjoying a whole other experience.
    It may also have something to do with the fact that the relationship Ryan had with his father was terrible and maybe thinks he would replicate it with a son of his own.

