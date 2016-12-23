Ryan Reynolds Would Love to Have Nine Daughters With Blake Lively!

Ryan Reynolds wants to have a big family…nine daughters to be exact!

The 40-year-old actor, who is already dad to daughters James and Ines, recently explained that he’d be thrilled to have a house full of little girls.

“If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be. Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” he told People.

Ryan added, “My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house. I was 8 and I could patch and drywall at 8. We could actually repair an entire hole in the wall in our house within 15 minutes. That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

Also pictured: Ryan heading out and about in on Friday (December 23) in New York City.

