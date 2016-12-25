Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 2:43 pm

Dacre Montgomery's Abs Are Front & Center in New 'Power Rangers' Trailer - Watch Now!

Dacre Montgomery's Abs Are Front & Center in New 'Power Rangers' Trailer - Watch Now!

The new trailer for the Power Rangers movie has been released and it shows star Dacre Montgomery putting his ripped abs on display!

The 22-year-old Aussie actor, who will star in season two of Stranger Things, plays Jason/The Red Ranger in the movie.

Also starring in the upcoming film, in theaters March 24, are Naomi Scott as Kimberly/The Pink Ranger, Becky G as Trini/The Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as Zack/The Black Ranger, RJ Cyler as Billy/The Blue Ranger, Bryan Cranston as Zordon, and Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa.

The story follows a group of high-school kids, who are infused with unique superpowers and harness their abilities in order to save the world.


Power Rangers Official International Trailer
