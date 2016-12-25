Halle Berry Plays Santa & Delivers Holiday Gifts to Friends!
Halle Berry is enjoying the gift of giving this holiday season!
The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted bringing a large amount of presents to a friend’s home on Friday afternoon (December 23) in Los Angeles.
Halle took to her Instagram account that day to share a photo of some of the presents that she had prepared. “I’m a wrapper,” she captioned the pic and it definitely looks like she put a lot of care into wrapping the gifts!
