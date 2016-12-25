Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 4:30 am

Halle Berry Plays Santa & Delivers Holiday Gifts to Friends!

Halle Berry Plays Santa & Delivers Holiday Gifts to Friends!

Halle Berry is enjoying the gift of giving this holiday season!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted bringing a large amount of presents to a friend’s home on Friday afternoon (December 23) in Los Angeles.

Halle took to her Instagram account that day to share a photo of some of the presents that she had prepared. “I’m a wrapper,” she captioned the pic and it definitely looks like she put a lot of care into wrapping the gifts!

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Halle Berry

