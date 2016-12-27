Celebrities React to Carrie Fisher's Death - Read the Tweets

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, known for her iconic role as Princess Leia, tragically passed away today (December 27) at the age of 60.

News that she had an emergency on an airplane was reported last week, and she’s been in the hospital for the past several days.

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great actress, who is survived by mom Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd.

Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly…❤️ — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016

