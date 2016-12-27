Celebrities React to Carrie Fisher's Death - Read the Tweets
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, known for her iconic role as Princess Leia, tragically passed away today (December 27) at the age of 60.
News that she had an emergency on an airplane was reported last week, and she’s been in the hospital for the past several days.
Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great actress, who is survived by mom Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd.
Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly…❤️
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016
Click inside to read more tweets from celebrities mourning Carrie Fisher’s death…
It's been overstated, but it's been a difficult, heavy year.
Learning Carrie Fisher has passed breaks my heart as it does so many others.
— Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 27, 2016
Some called u princess. To me u were the Queen. U were kind to me when u didn't have to give a sh*t. RIP @CarrieFFisher. Go to hell 2016.
— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) December 27, 2016
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016
my heart hurts … pic.twitter.com/tqqTZOauYD
— Rosie (@Rosie) December 27, 2016
If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016
I have no words. RIP Carrie Fisher.
— Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 27, 2016
"There is no room for demons, when you're already self-possessed." -Carrie Fisher
— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 27, 2016