Tue, 27 December 2016 at 1:24 pm

Celebrities React to Carrie Fisher's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Carrie Fisher's Death - Read the Tweets

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, known for her iconic role as Princess Leia, tragically passed away today (December 27) at the age of 60.

News that she had an emergency on an airplane was reported last week, and she’s been in the hospital for the past several days.

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great actress, who is survived by mom Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd.

Click inside to read more tweets from celebrities mourning Carrie Fisher’s death…
Photos: Getty
  • Mrs. Freeze

    2016 can fuck right off !!!!!!!!!!!!!

    RIP Carrie

