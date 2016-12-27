Top Stories
Tue, 27 December 2016 at 10:39 pm

VIDEO: Elle King Performs for Mavis Staples at Kennedy Center Honors 2016!

VIDEO: Elle King Performs for Mavis Staples at Kennedy Center Honors 2016!

Elle King hit the stage for an amazing performance at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors to pay tribute to the great Mavis Staples, and you can watch a clip right here!

The 27-year-old singer performed a medley of the songs “Respect Yourself” and “I’ll Take You There” during the show.

The other performers in the Mavis segment were Bonnie Raitt and Andra Day while Don Cheadle gave a spoken tribute.

Elle hit the red carpet at the Kennedy Center’s dinner event the night before with her fiance Andrew Ferguson.


