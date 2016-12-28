Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 10:25 pm

Billie Lourd Once Said Her Grandmother Debbie Reynolds Loved 'Scream Queens'

Billie Lourd always had nothing but amazing things to say about her grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old Scream Queens star sadly lost both her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother this week.

She once opened up about what “an incredible grandmother” Debbie was in a resurfaced interview.

“She’s had such an incredible career and she’s done so many shows that people don’t even know about,” Billie told People earlier this year. “She performs in Reno, she performs all over the country. It’s an incredible thing for people to see what a full star she is. She really does it all.”

Billie added, “She is incredibly funny. I was downstairs with her just a week ago – she lives downstairs at my house, we’re all on this crazy actors compound that is insane. And I went down there and she was trying to convince me to start my own act, because she thinks that that’s the way that acting happens.”

As for what Debbie thought of Scream Queens, Billie said, “She thinks it’s hilarious, she loves it so much. She loves the costumes. [She’s] obsessed with fur and ear muffs and all of that.”

Debbie sadly passed away from a stroke just a day after Carrie died from cardiac arrest.
Photos: Getty
  • Mayra

    All my thoughts and love are with her and the rest of the Reynolds-Fisher family. As for Carrie and Debbie, they’ve already made it, and I’m pretty sure they’re both happy they weren’t apart for more than one day.

  • Sanctimonious High Priestess

    I hope Billie has someone to love her and hold her during this sad time. What a huge loss for someone so young, to lose your mother and grandmother a day apart.

