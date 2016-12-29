Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 1:14 am

Stream These Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Movies Now

The news of both Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher‘s deaths this week is still hard to comprehend.

In honor of the legendary mother-daughter duo’s iconic careers, we put together a list of all the movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debbie Reynolds

While Debbie fans don’t have as many options to stream, there are some hidden gems available to watch right now.

Meanwhile, several of Carrie‘s TV stints are on Netflix, while When Harry Met Sally is streaming on Hulu.

Debbie sadly died of a stroke just a day after Carrie passed from cardiac arrest.

Click inside to see the list of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s movies to stream…

Carrie

Netflix
30 Rock – Season 2, Episode 4 “Rosemary’s Baby”
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Season 1, Episode 1 “Rule #23: Never Lie to the Kids,” and Season 2, Episode 6 “”Rule #25: Beware the Second Chance”
Legit – Season 2, Episode 9
Weeds – Season 3, Episode 3 “The Brick Dance”
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Frasier – Season 3, Episode 1 “She’s the Boss”

Hulu
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Family Guy – Season 4 to 15

HBO Go
Wishful Thinking (2010)

Amazon
Catastrophe (2015)
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
Intimate Portraits – Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (2007)

Starz
Postcards from the Edge (1990)

Debbie

Netflix
Mother (1996)
Tab Hunter Confidential (2015)

Hulu
Halloweentown High (2004)

Amazon Video
Behind the Candelabra (2013)
Mr. Imperium (1951)
Intimate Portraits – Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (2007)
The Rat Race (1960)
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Movies

