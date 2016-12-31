It’s that time of year again and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 featuring Ryan Seacrest is airing tonight to help usher us into a new year with tons of amazing performances!

Ryan will be hosting all of the live festivities from Times Square alongside Jenny McCarthy once again. They will have some amazing artists join them on stage to perform and help count down as the ball drops.

As she has been doing for several years now, Fergie is hosting the pre-taped portion of the night from the Billboard Hollywood Party, where tons of great performers will hit the stage to sing their biggest hits from the past year.

The evening will feature five and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from across the country. Tune in from 8pm to 11pm ET for the first part of the night and continue watching after the local news from 11:30pm ET until 2:13am ET.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2017 – Performers Lineup!

Times Square

Mariah Carey

DNCE

Thomas Rhett

Gloria Estefan and the Broadway cast of On Your Feet!

Billboard Hollywood Party

Fergie (host)

Alessia Cara

Fifth Harmony featuring Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign

Flo Rida featuring Macy Kate

G-Eazy featuring Bebe Rexha

Martin Garrix featuring Bebe Rexha

Niall Horan

John Legend

Lukas Graham

Shawn Mendes

Mike Posner

Emeli Sande

Hailee Steinfeld

Las Vegas

Lionel Richie

New Orleans

Lucy Hale (host)

Jason Derulo

Panic! at the Disco

St. Maarten

Demi Lovato