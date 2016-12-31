Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve 2017 - Performers Lineup!
It’s that time of year again and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 featuring Ryan Seacrest is airing tonight to help usher us into a new year with tons of amazing performances!
Ryan will be hosting all of the live festivities from Times Square alongside Jenny McCarthy once again. They will have some amazing artists join them on stage to perform and help count down as the ball drops.
As she has been doing for several years now, Fergie is hosting the pre-taped portion of the night from the Billboard Hollywood Party, where tons of great performers will hit the stage to sing their biggest hits from the past year.
The evening will feature five and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from across the country. Tune in from 8pm to 11pm ET for the first part of the night and continue watching after the local news from 11:30pm ET until 2:13am ET.
Click inside to see the full list of performers for the annual event…
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2017 – Performers Lineup!
Times Square
Mariah Carey
DNCE
Thomas Rhett
Gloria Estefan and the Broadway cast of On Your Feet!
Billboard Hollywood Party
Fergie (host)
Alessia Cara
Fifth Harmony featuring Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign
Flo Rida featuring Macy Kate
G-Eazy featuring Bebe Rexha
Martin Garrix featuring Bebe Rexha
Niall Horan
John Legend
Lukas Graham
Shawn Mendes
Mike Posner
Emeli Sande
Hailee Steinfeld
Las Vegas
Lionel Richie
New Orleans
Lucy Hale (host)
Jason Derulo
Panic! at the Disco
St. Maarten
Demi Lovato