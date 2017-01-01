Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 9:59 pm

Ashley Olsen Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen is enjoying a romantic vacation with her boyfriend Richard Sachs in St. Barts and they were spotted spending New Year’s Day together!

The 30-year-old fashion designer was seen leaning up against a shirtless Richard while taking a break from their hike on Sunday (January 1).

Richard, 58, later put his Casamigos Tequila shirt back on and he held hands with Ashley during a stroll back to their hotel.

Ashley has been on the island in the French West Indies for over a week and a half now with her financier beau.
