Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 4:50 pm

Mariah Carey Discusses Her New Year's Eve Performance in New Interview

Mariah Carey Discusses Her New Year's Eve Performance in New Interview

Mariah Carey just sat down for her first interview after her Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest performance which has gone viral.

Besides for a brief comment on social media, these are the first full statements made by Mariah since the performance.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” Mariah said. Mariah‘s management has asserted that they believe the performance was sabotaged by producers.

Click inside to read more from Mariah…

On if she will be wary to perform live in the future: “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

On the reaction from her fans: “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”

For more from Mariah, visit EW.com.
